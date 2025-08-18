Olivia Bowen has given birth to a baby girl.

Olivia, Alex, Abel and Siena Bowen / © Instagram

The TV personality took to Instagram on Monday (18.08.25) and shared an adorable photo of herself, husband Alex Bowen - who she met on Love Island in 2016 - and their son Abel, three, all beaming over their new bundle of joy whilst all snuggled in bed.

The couple have named their daughter Siena.

Captioning the picture, Olivia, 31, wrote: "I can't even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love."

In February, Olivia announced on Instagram that they were having a second child, with her and Alex, 34, finding out they were expecting twins during Olivia’s sixth week of pregnancy.

However, on March 1, Olivia announced on Instagram that they lost one of their twins eight weeks into her pregnancy due to vanishing twin syndrome.

The type of miscarriage happens where one foetus is lost, often during the first trimester, and is later absorbed by the mum's body or the surviving twin.

On March 4, Olivia and Alex - who got married at Gosfield Hall, Essex, in September 2018 - revealed they were expecting a baby girl in a home video, followed by a clip of their three-year-old son Abel revealing a bear that sported a pink ribbon, which was uploaded to her Instagram account.

Concluding her announcement that Siena has arrived, Olivia penned: "It wasn't an easy ride, but every second worth it a thousand times over.

"I love my babies."

Olivia also shared a carousel of images of her family.

Siena could be seen wrapped up in a white babygrow, as her head full of dark hair was on full display.

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, Olivia and Alex kissed Abel, and Olivia showed off a blanket that had "Siena Grace" embroidered on it.

And many of Olivia and Alex's friends congratulated the couple in the post's comments section.

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry, 34, wrote: "Congratulations guys."

Makeup artist Anna Lingis-Zavros penned: "The best news!!! Congratulations you beautiful family. Cannot wait to meet her."

And fans of the couple gave their well-wishes.

One person said: "Congratulations! What a gorgeous name."

A second user wrote: "Siena Grace you have stolen our hearts already, the most perfect addition.

"Love you all so much."

Siena's arrival comes weeks after Olivia and Alex landed a new six-part ITV reality series.

The couple will be opening up their lives to the cameras once again in Olivia and Alex: Parenthood.

Viewers will get intimate access to the couple's next step in life as they grow their young family from three to four, whilst dealing with the emotional aftermath of losing one of their twins eight weeks into her pregnancy.