Daley Thompson has been evicted from 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Daley Thompson has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

The 66-year-old sportsman - who won the decathlon gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1980 and 1984 - had been taking part in the ITV1 reality show and was up for eviction alongside 'EastEnders' star Patsy Palmer, but she ultimately received more votes from the public to stay in the house.

Speaking to hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu immediately after his eviction, he said: "I'm very well, honestly, it's fantastic in there. If you ever get the chance, you should spend a couple of weeks in there!"

Daley had received nominations from Patsy, as well as comedienne Donna Preston, former 'Love Island' contestant Chris Hughes and CBBC presenter Angellica Bell.

Meanwhile, soap star Patsy had received nominations from Angellica, Chris, 'TOWIE' star Ella Rae Wise, and former 'Dance Moms' personality JoJo Siwa.

During his first interview after leaving the house, Daley admitted that he would have liked to have stayed a bit longer, but didn't really mind how things turned out in the end.

He said: "I would've liked to have styaued longer but I was quite happy come out. Whatever way it went. The problem is, no matter what goes in there, it's you lot out here.

"But I couldn't believe all the cheering!

"I didn't have high hopes for all of them in there, but they have been funny, they have been revealing.

"None of my [nominations] surprised me because they were all rats! I washed up every day, I made tea for everybody every day, I put out all the plates and stuff!"

When asked why his housemates may have suddenly decided to nominate him for eviction because they had started to see him as a "threat" in the competition.

However, Daley insisted that despite everything, he would have been happy to finish in any place.

He added: "It was out of my control, so I would've been happy to come out first or last, I promise you."

Daley's exit follows on from that of politician Michael Fabricant, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke - who was ejected from the house over his behaviour - and daytime talkshow host Trisha Goddard.