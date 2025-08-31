Oti Mabuse will return to Strictly Come Dancing as a choreographer this season.

The 35-year-old dancer quit the BBC One Latin and ballroom show as a professional dancer in 2022 and jumped ship to ITV to become a panellist on The Masked Dancer and a judge on Dancing On Ice, until it was axed.

A source told The Sun: “Oti has always held a special place in her heart for Strictly.

"She loves nothing more than watching her choreography come to life on the dance floor. It truly is a family show for Oti, with her sister, Motsi Mabuse, on the judging panel.

“Oti loved her time on Dancing On Ice, but this will give her more time to get stuck back into Strictly.

“Producers are delighted that Oti is back and cannot wait to hear her ideas.”

Meanwhile, Oti recently revealed the recipe for success on Strictly is for the professionals and their celebrity partners to stay focused on improving their routines each week.

She told Mo Gilligan on the Beginning Middle End podcast: "You really care about your partners and want to protect them, so I'm like, 'Look [the judges] are going to have their opinion, I just need you to focus on our journey.'"