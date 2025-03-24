Owen Warner has reunited with his ‘Hollyoaks’ co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson for a new project.

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Owen Warner are working together on a short film

The 25-year-old actor - who portrayed Romeo Nightingale on the Channel 4 soap from 2018 to 2024 - has joined forces with his former on-screen mother, 41, for a new short film that he has written.

Taking to Instagram, former 'Coronation Street' star Lucy-Jo - who played Donna-Marie Quinn on ‘Hollyoaks’ from 2018 until 2023 - shared a selection of photos of herself and Owen working together on the project, and added the caption: “Back filming something special with @_owenwarner (sic).

“We haven’t worked together for a couple of years now …. But yesterday we were back on location shooting a short film that Owen has written himself. I cannot wait to show you all…. But I have a few bts for you to check out….

“Do you have any idea what it’s about?”

Owen added: “@lucyjo_hudson you smashed it as per usual, it was amazing to work together again (sic).”

After exiting ‘Hollyoaks’ in January 2024, Owen teased he was hoping to break into Hollywood.

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant told The Sun newspaper’s TVBiz column: “Every actor obviously considers Hollywood, but I’m under no illusion, it’s a hard industry.

“So, I’m just looking forward to networking, meeting people and hopefully working on some good projects.”

Owen also didn’t shut down the possibility of taking on more TV roles after parting ways with ‘Hollyoaks’, but insisted he now wanted to “just focus on [his] acting”.

He said: “Never say never.

“I’m open to everything, as long as the character is different to Romeo. I enjoyed ‘I’m A Celeb’, but I want to just focus on my acting.

“It’s time to properly throw myself into the industry to see I can make something of myself here.

“When I first started acting, I’d do plays and short films, and I’d pick the craziest characters to play. I love playing a wide assortment of characters.

“I’ve loved Romeo, but I’ve played the same thing for a long time now, so it would be nice to do something different and get into some different shoes.”