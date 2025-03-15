Paddy McGuinness is finding it difficult to navigate the dating scene after his divorce.

Paddy McGuinness' dating difficulties after divorce

The 51-year-old comedian and presenter split from his wife Christine in 2021 after just over a decade of marriage and Paddy admitted that returning to the dating world for the first time in "16 years" has been tricky.

According to The Mirror, he said: "This is the first time I have been single in about 16 years and it’s a bit of a mad time for me because the whole dating world has changed. I think it’s tricky because if I date someone the same age as me, we probably have more baggage than Heathrow between us."

While he is worried about dating someone is own age, Paddy admitted that someone younger isn't a viable option either.

He said: "And if I date someone younger, we’ve got nothing in common. By younger I mean 30 years old which really gets me down because when I was a kid, a 30-year-old was decrepit. Now that’s bloody cradle snatching for me. If I went on a date with a 30 year old all my references are from the 1990s and we’d be sat there and I’d be imparting wise words to a younger generation and all of a sudden I’m not on a date any more I’m in an advert for Werther’s Originals stood there with my cardi on going ‘And that was the story of Blur versus Oasis’.

“And younger women, they scare me - especially when it comes to sex. They know what they want and they don’t mind telling you!"

Speaking during his latest stand-up show, 'Nearly There', Paddy also admitted he finds online dating difficult.

He said: "It’s all online dating now. Now when I was younger dating used to be like going to Greggs in the afternoon. You got what was left.

“You could always take it home and warm it up and it still tastes nice. But now there are dating apps like Tinder and Bumble and it’s people telling lies on their profile like ‘Name: Kevin. Passions: The countryside’ which translated means ‘Name: Kev. Passions: Dogging’."