Paddy McGuinness panicked when a fan in her 20s asked him to sign her boobs.

Paddy McGuinness has recalled one fan request that left him panicking

The 51-year-old comedian has "no problem" in giving out general autographs but drew the line at scrawling on a young woman's breasts because he has got to "be careful", especially after it was revealed that Phillip Schofield had had an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger colleague at 'This Morning' and then appeared in his 'CastAway' reality show following time away from the public eye.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "I finished a show, and there was a little car park outside - there was a group of young women waiting, they were all in their 20s.

"Good as gold, they said, 'Can we have a selfie? Will you do some autographs?' Not a problem.

"I get in my car and drive around the car park, and one of the girls shouts, 'Oi, Paddy!'

"So I stop the car and put the window down, and she went, with full t*** out, 'Fancy signing these?'

"I said, 'No, I bloody do not!

"You'll have me on that island with Phillip Schofield.

"I've got to be careful!"

Despite the bizarre encounter, the former 'Take Me Out' host has had other memorable interactions with his supporters - notably when an audience member at one of his Milton Keynes shows handed him almost £1,000 in bank notes as he was getting a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

LancsLive.com quoted him last year as saying: "I did a gig last night – I’m just on tour at the minute – I came off, I finished the show in Milton Keynes, and when people are applauding at the end and they’re standing up, a fella just ran to the front and handed me a wad of cash, and he gave me £880.

“Literally, I’m still on stage, getting applause and stuff, and he was shouting: ‘'Children In Need', it’s for 'Children In Need'’.

"And I was like, ‘That’s so amazing’, you know? So things like that happening is what spur you on.”