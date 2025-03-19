Paddy McGuinness and his ex-wife Christine McGuinness' marital home has gone up for sale for £6.5 million.

Paddy McGuinness 'puts marital home on the market for 6.5m'

The 51-year-old TV presenter still lives with the 36-year-old model and their children - 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old daughter Felicity - despite their pair confirming their split in 2022, after 11 years of marriage, and he is now selling up.

A source told MailOnline: "Paddy and Christine were content with living together in the house for the sake of their children.

"They were getting on fine and didn't feel the need to disrupt their kids' lives."

However, there has reportedly been a "change of heart".

The source added: "They felt it was best for a new start, for all concerned, which triggered Paddy's decision to sell up."

Paddy forked out £2.1 million on the seven-bedroom house in 2020.

The abode features a gym, a big children's playroom, which has its own soft play, and an orangery.

It could also be useful for anyone who is often caught short in the night, because six of the seven bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.

Paddy recently insisted the former couple’s family living arrangement "doesn't feel tricky", and admitted "all that matters" to him is his kids' happiness.

Speaking about their living agreement, he told Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine: "Yeah, still the same. It doesn't feel tricky. I think it would if you lived in a toxic household - God forbid.

"If I'm at home with the kids it's great.

"If I'm working and Christine is at home with the kids, that's great.

"If we are there together, that's fine. As long as my children are happy, that's all that matters to me."

Christine previously admitted she was "absolutely petrified" of the thought of living on her own with her children.

In 2024, she said on Kate Thornton's 'White Wine Question Time' podcast: "I am absolutely petrified of the thought of living on my own one day with the children.

"I want to get to the point where I'm excited about it and I'm not there yet. For now, it works because we're not having to change the children's routine.

"So Patrick [Paddy] goes to work, then I got to work. And then I go to work and Patrick stays at home.

"It does worry me when we do go in separate houses, how are we going to cope with that?

"How are they [children] going to be staying at daddy's [house] then at mummy's [house]?

"That's why we are not sure what is the best way to do that. But whilst we are OK, we'll stay here and then eventually figure it out."