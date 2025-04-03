Paddy McGuinness’ reality show ‘Tempting Fortune’ is set to return for a third series.

The Channel 4 programme - which is fronted by the former ‘Top Gear’ host - has opened up a casting call for new contestants whilst the second series is currently on air.

Channel 4 said: "We are currently casting for a potential new series of ‘Tempting Fortune’.

"A group of people will be able to indulge in amazing temptations and even take home a life-changing sum of money."

‘Tempting Fortune’ challenges 12 strangers to embark on an arduous 18-day trek through remote wilderness locations, such as South Africa’s Eastern Cape and Langkawi, Malaysia.

Participants are provided with basic survival gear and must resist various luxury temptations presented along the journey. Each indulgence reduces the shared £300,000 prize fund awaiting them at the finish line.

‘Tempting Fortune’s second series - which began last month - takes place in Langkawi, and Paddy admitted there were "levels to the heat" on the Malaysian island that made the experience challenging, but emphasised that the location was "absolutely stunning".

The 51-year-old presenter said in an interview with Channel 4: "When you first get off the plane in Langkawi, it’s a real culture shock. If you go to Majorca and get off the plane, you say ‘oh it’s hot’.

"But here … here there are levels to the heat. I got off the plane and thought, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to cope here'. Once you get acclimatised to it and figure out how to keep cool, you get into it. But it’s absolutely stunning.

"When you’re out and about in the jungle, there are so many sights and sounds. It’s such a treat for the fortune seekers too."

The former ‘Take Me Out’ host added his role in the second series of ‘Tempting Fortune’ was "totally different" to that of the first as he helps the contestants navigate the island while also "waiting to entice them with some of the biggest temptations".

Paddy said: "I’m a lot more around and about the cast now. I was there watching them throughout the journey – seeing them struggle in the intense and totally overwhelming conditions and there waiting to entice them with some of the biggest temptations.

"This time, I could see exactly what is going on. It makes it better for me."