Paddy McGuinness has teased that he will be revealing celebrity fitness secrets in his new show.

The 51-year-old presenter has revealed that he plans to work out alongside celebrities and share their dietary and fitness regimes "from a non-expert view".

The programme will be filmed in a gym in Greater Manchester and Paddy is working on the show after being interested the subject himself for a while.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I recall seeing one of the Gladiators at Soccer Aid.

"I was following her around the dining room, seeing what she was putting on her plate.

"I thought, ‘Well, I’ll eat that and it will make me as strong and fit as she is’.

“But she was covering everything in ketchup and chips. I said, ‘This is not what I’d thought’.

"But that’s the interesting thing – everyone has an idea of what works.”

Previously, Paddy said he is open to his ex-wife Christine McGuinness seeing other people.

The pair announced their separation after 11 years of marriage in 2022, though have chosen to live together for the sake of their three children Leo, 11, Penelope, 11, and Felicity, eight - who all have autism - and despite maintaining the family dynamic, the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter would be ok if she found happiness with someone else after the pair's divorce was finalised last year.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: "If Christine met someone else, I’d be supportive.

"If someone didn’t know our situation and came to our house and they spent the day with us, they would not have a clue [we were not together]. We get on well, we live together and co-parent. We get the lawyers back and forth but that’s separate - that’s a different thing."

Paddy also revealed he had been on a few dates but has decided to stay single and focus on his family for the time being.

He explained: "I tried a couple of dates last year – After 12 months of adjusting to life on my own I felt I should give it a try rather than really wanting to. For now I’m happy being single.

"For now, we’re happy with how things are, living together and helping each other balance work and kids."