Paloma Faith has compared 'Celebrity Traitors' to being in jail.

Paloma Faith found Celebrity Traitors tough

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker is among the stars who have taken part in a celebrity version of the popular reality show and she admitted that the experience was far more "demanding" than she had expected.

She told BBC Radio 2: “It was way more taxing and psychologically demanding than I expected.

“It’s like a Scandinavian jail. When you sit at home and watch it on the telly it’s like ‘entertainment’ and ‘showbiz’ but when you’re in you’re like, ‘Oh my God’.

“Best I don’t ever do anything illegal.”

Paloma's participation in the show was only confirmed last week when the full line-up was revealed.

She will be competing with the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr for a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

The nine-part series will also feature Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Ruth Codd, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

'The Traitors' has been a huge success since the show launched in 2022, and host Claudia Winkleman previously confessed to being amazed by the programme's popularity.

She told Grazia: "We didn’t foresee this.

"We went to Scotland with the amazing people who make it and a pair of red fingerless gloves and gave it our best shot. I think people like it because the psychology is extraordinary – just watching people work out whether they’re being lied to. The dynamics feel addictive. I’m completely obsessed."

Despite this, Claudia doesn't think there's a rigid formula for success on the show.

She said: "I don’t think there’s a formula. I wish there were.

"Although, actually, I’m really pleased there isn’t, because then people would know how to win. I do think the power of persuasion is everything. I also think you have to have a lot of empathy."