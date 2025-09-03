Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder are set to serve as mentors on Your Song.

Paloma Faith is set to join the Channel 4 show

The 44-year-old singer and Sam, 36, are poised to star on the new Channel 4 show, which gives non-professional singers the chance to perform a song that holds deep meaning to them.

Paloma - who previously served as a coach on The Voice UK - said: "The most inspiring and wonderful thing for me in music are the personal stories of individual people. I am delighted to take part in Your Song so I can be closer to that inspiration."

Sam is also thrilled to be starring on the new TV show.

He said: "I’m so stoked to be a mentor on Your Song! The show is all about celebrating grass roots talent across the country, and hearing their stories through music, which I can’t wait to encourage and uplift. I can’t wait to get out on the road and meet everyone!"

The new show was first announced back in May, when Alison Hammond was confirmed as the host.

The 50-year-old TV star said at the time: "I love the power that music and singing your heart out has, it can literally change your mood – put a smile on your face, make you sad, make you reminisce, so I’m really excited about this new show which is about real people telling us their stories, through song … let’s hit the road!"

Meanwhile, Kieran Smith, the creative director at Love Productions, explained that the upcoming six-part series will provide a "glimpse into someone’s life told through the song that shaped it".

Kieran also emphasised that the show "isn’t about flashy performances or chasing fame".

He said: "Every song has a story and Your Song celebrates every note that is personal.

"This show isn’t about flashy performances or chasing fame it’s about authenticity and about songs that have real meaning to the singers. We all have that one song that has marked our memories, and these performances will be giving us a glimpse into someone’s life told through the song that shaped it."