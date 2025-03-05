'Call The Midwife' character Patrick Turner could get his own spinoff show.

Stephen McGann in Call The Midwife

The beloved BBC drama's creator Heidi Thomas has hinted the programme could take a break in the future with spinoff series focused on other characters taking its place, and Stephen McGann's doctor could take centre stage.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The GP is an important character, but ultimately is a supporting character to the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House.

"There’s the feeling that his day-to-day work in the East End of London has huge potential to be adapted into a spin-off, because he will deal with a vast array of problems and ailments beyond delivering babies.

“So it would be linked to the heritage of 'Call The Midwife', but also be sufficiently different to make it worth exploring.”

The main show's 14th series ended over the weekend with a Christmas special coming later in the year, as well as the 15th season in 2026.

Filming is set to get underway soon, but Heidi recently insisted while 'Call The Midwife' will never end, it might need to be rested.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "I don’t believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.

“There is a sort of an ongoing conversation we have at this point every year, which is, ‘Is there an end point? What are we working towards?’ "

And she teased the possibility of spin-offs series in the same universe.

"Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world. So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of 'Call The Midwife.' "

When pressed to comment further on the likelihood, she teased: "Watch this space."

As well as McGann's character, it's been claimed that a spin-off focusing on the backstory of Trixie Franklin (Helen George) could come to fruition.

A source told The Sun: “When we were introduced to her in series one in 2012 she was in her early twenties and was already very worldly. So there is much to take a deep dive into.

"But everything is at a very early stage and there are so many options open to the show’s creators because it’s still one of the Beeb’s most-watched programmes."