Patsy Kensit wants to return to EastEnders.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding

In 2023, the 57-year-old actress was cast as Emma Harding - the long-lost mum of the late brain tumour sufferer Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) - in the hit BBC soap for a short stint, and she said it was a "dream job".

Patsy said on the latest episode of Second Act with Ateh Jewel podcast: "I'd love to go back on EastEnders.

"That to me was a dream job."

The star - who was in a relationship with property tycoon Patric Cassidy at the time of being in the soap - said she was not "encouraged" to do the show.

Patsy added: "I was in a relationship at the time, and it wasn't something that, you know - it wasn't really a job that I was encouraged to take, and I've wanted to be on that show for the last 40 years."

The actress - who also starred in Emmerdale as Sadie King from 2004 until 2006, and Faye Byrne in Holby City from 2007 until 2010, before making a guest appearance in 2019 - felt sad that her time on Albert Square was short and sweet.

Patsy added: "I went in, and I did nine episodes for them, and it went really well and everything.

"But, unfortunately, I put life stuff first, and I knew I'd regret it actually when it happened."

Lola's fiance was Jay Brown, played by the now-axed EastEnders cast member Jamie Borthwick.

In June, Jamie, 31, was suspended from the BBC soap for three months for using a disability slur.

He described the people of Blackpool as “absolute m*********", while there for the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing live show.

Despite plans for Jamie to return to the soap following the suspension, it has now been revealed that his days on the show are over - 19 years after he first took on the role of Jay Brown.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BBC Studios said: "We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders.

"We do not comment on individual matters."

Jamie apologised for the incident in July, saying: "I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely.

"Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong.

"When I made the video, I was excited and caught up in the moment. Again, that is no excuse.

"But my regrettable actions are not a true reflection of my views or who I am.

"I enjoyed every minute of my time in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the town itself.

"The people of Blackpool have always been amazing with the Strictly crew, dancers and cast members. I know they will be again for this year’s show and those in years to come.

"I am truly sorry.”

During the height of the controversy, the BBC previously said: "This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC.

"We have robust processes in place for this."

This was the second Strictly Come Dancing-related controversy Jamie was involved in, after he and co-contestant, opera singer Wynne Evans, 53, were reportedly reprimanded by BBC bosses over a sex toy video.