Patsy Kensit has shared an emotional message about feeling “isolated” – weeks after revealing her diagnosis with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Patsy Kensit has shared an emotional message about feeling ‘isolated’ – weeks after revealing her diagnosis with post-traumatic stress disorder

The 56-year-old actor, who played Emma Harding in ‘EastEnders’, described the past few days as the “saddest week ever” and spoke about struggling with loneliness when she is not working.

She said on Instagram: “It’s the end to the most saddest week ever.

“The weekends are always hard as I can feel isolated and I worry constantly… tomorrow is a new day – breath work, meditation and exercise.

“God bless anyone who can relate to any of this… love and light.”

Patsy, who has had a career spanning film, television, and music, has previously been open about her struggles with mental health.

Last month, she spoke publicly about her PTSD diagnosis and the challenges she has faced.

She said online: “Today I feel misled and hurt. "I was diagnosed with PTSD at the end of last year and really turned a major corner and was feeling great.

“I don’t feel great today. I feel grateful but sad. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues and depression will understand and know that you are not alone.”

She added: “When I’m working I feel none of the above. I’ve just finished filming. I will meditate and try and raise my frequency to bring positivity back into my life. Today is just a bad day.”

The actor has had a varied career, first rising to fame as a child star in films such as ‘The Great Gatsby’ in 1974, before becoming the lead singer of the band Eighth Wonder in the 1980s.

She later transitioned into television, with roles in ‘Holby City’ and ‘Emmerdale’, before joining ‘EastEnders’ in 2023 as Emma Harding, the estranged mother of Lola Pearce.

Outside of her career, Kensit has been in the public eye for her high-profile relationships.

She was married to musicians Dan Donovan, Jim Kerr and Liam Gallagher before later becoming engaged to property tycoon Patric Cassidy.

The couple split last year following a series of reported arguments.

Following her breakup, Patsy turned to celebrity dating app Raya in search of a new man.