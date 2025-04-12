Mickey Rourke's harsh comments drove Patsy Palmer to tears on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Patsy Palmer in tears after Mickey Rourke swipe

During Friday's episode, the 52-year-old 'EastEnders' actress was left upset after Hollywood star Mickey, 72, criticised her cooking as they ate lunch.

He said: "What do you know, you can't cook," and a stunned Patsy replied: "I can't cook?"

He went on: "No, not even a little bit."

While Patsy initially laughed it off, she showed her true feelings when she entered the Diary Room.

She broke down in tears and said: "Sorry. I tried to talk that one out but it didn't really work. I feel like I let myself down there and I don't want my reactions to be like that.

"I always want my kids to always stand up for themselves. Maybe it was just a joke - maybe I need to look at it like that. I need to try to rise above it. It doesn't mean I have to like him."

This comes as Mickey narrowly escaped eviction after being nominated alongside 'Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd, 37, and politician Sir Michael Fabricant, 74.

Fabricant was eventually voted out by the public after being nominated for eviction by his housemates, including former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

In the Diary Room, she explained: "My first one...I can't believe I'm saying it, it's Michael. Today, this morning, he sat on the counter and put his feet up on the counter.

"Granted, he was wearing socks but I do feel like in a group of so many people when you're living together, and also you're one of the older gentlemen in the house, get your feet off the counter!"

Patsy also nominated Michael, as did former daytime host Trisha Goddard and Olympian Daley Thompson.

Mickey nominated Patsy because he wasn't impressed with her cooking and Michael because he cannot trust a politician.

He said: "I guess if I have to pick, put Patsy on the list. Just because of the cooking. I hated the food the other night. The broccoli, I couldn't chew it.

"I need to eat my vegetables but I need to be able to chew them. Go ahead, put her name down.

"If I have to pick somebody [else], I'll take off Michael. He's a politician, right? Politics in general, they're telling you what they're gonna do on one hand but on the other they're not gonna do a thing. I don't find politics very truthful and honest."