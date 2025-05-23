Paul Danan's heartbroken brother has insisted the late star “didn’t mean to die”.

Paul Danan's brother insists star didn't mean to die

The former 'Hollyoaks' actor, 46, was found unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15 and an inquest heard how the primary cause of his passing was the "combined toxicity" of substances including heroin, methadone and cocaine.

A "contributory finding of benzodiazepine" was also identified as a secondary cause.

However, Paul’s brother Jamie insisted his death was accidental after his brother started using drugs again in the months before he died.

He told The Mirror: “I had a little go at him, like a big brother would do. It's frustrating, but it is how it is. I thought that he'd bounce back again, as he always tended to. But it just wasn't to be this time, unfortunately.

“He was troubled and underneath it all, he found things difficult which is why he relied on drink and drugs. That pressure was just taken off him in the end. He certainly didn't mean to die. Just whatever happened, happened, unfortunately.”

And, Jamie revealed his plans to keep Paul’s memory alive with a new TV show.

He said: “There's also a TV show idea that he had, which is really, really strong. We might be able to do something with that eventually. There are some big names who said ‘If you get that off the ground, I’d be part of that. For Paul. We loved him’. It’s sort of a semi-autobiographical, it would be very cool.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at the time they were called to a property in the Brislington area where Danan – who played Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap between 1997 and 2001 – was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A statement from the force said: "Officers attended a property in Brislington, Bristol, at around 5.20pm yesterday (January 15) where sadly a man in his 40s was declared deceased by paramedics."

The 'Celebrity Love Island' contestant's management company Independent Creative PR said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues."