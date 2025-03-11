Paul Danan's death was caused by a cocktail of drugs.

Paul Danan's cause of death has been revealed

The former 'Hollyoaks' actor, 46, was found unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15 and an inquest has heard how the primary cause of his passing was the "combined toxicity" of substances including heroin, methadone and cocaine.

A "contributory finding of benzodiazepine" was also identified as a secondary cause.

The court heard how the star – who played Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap between 1997 and 2001 – was identified by his girlfriend Melissa Crooks before he was declared dead at the scene.

Coroner Marie Voisin adjourned the full inquest until May 28 pending reports.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at the time they were called to a property in the Brislington area where Danan was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A statement from the force said: "Officers attended a property in Brislington, Bristol, at around 5.20pm yesterday (January 15) where sadly a man in his 40s was declared deceased by paramedics."

The 'Celebrity Love Island' contestant's management company Independent Creative PR said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues."

Paul revealed last year that he effectively "died" and had to be brought back to life after collapsing at home due to respiratory failure – which was triggered by his "obsessive" vape usage.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I was dead - it’s a miracle I’m here.

"I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed.

"My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky."