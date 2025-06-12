The next series of Gone Fishing will feature Paul Whitehouse celebrating his birthday by seeing Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer on Gone Fishing

The BBC show is returning for an eighth series and Paul and Bob Mortimer are currently filming the episodes which will see the pair visit fishing locations which have been chosen by there relevance to Paul or Bob personally, following the broad journeys of their lives.

Paul and Bob will both be seen celebrating their 67th and 66th birthdays in one episode and the Fast Show star’s big day was made even more special by seeing his beloved Spurs defeat Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final on 21 May.

In an interview with RTE Radio, he said: "I did some filing with him the other week, the amount of tricks he got up to nicking my gear.

“When Bob and I were filming the other week for Gone Fishing it was my birthday and Bob’s birthday and a great present for me was Spurs winning the Europa League.

“I was at the European victory in 1984, I was 26.”

Paul first achieved TV fame on Harry Enfield and Friends and The Fast Show, while Bob was one half of surreal comedy double act Vic and Bob with Vic Reeves so the success they have had with Gone Fishing hasn't come as a surprise to Paul.

But Paul - whose idea for the programme came when he started taking Bob fishing to get over his triple heart bypass operation - says the love people have for Gone Fishing seems deeper and more personal.

He said: “It’s surprising, not so much that people like it, but what it means to people.

“Me and Bob have had quite a bit of success over the years, but it’s very different, the Gone Fishing response. We’re just a couple of old idiots, really.

“It’s me and Bob on a river with Ted the dog and we talk about life and death and we have a laugh."

Announcing Series 8 of Gone Fishing, BBC Commissioning Editor Patrick McMahon said: “We’re so happy to welcome Paul and Bob back for another slice of fishing, friendship and riverbank philosophy. Following their adventures and spending time in their company is always a treat, and this series promises to be the most personal and pleasurable yet."

Executive Producer Lisa Clark added: “I’m so delighted we can continue to showcase our beautiful country in the company of Paul, Bob and Ted of course.

"There’s so much more to explore for both man and beast with plenty of muck for Ted to roll in and Bob to fall over, while Paul quietly concentrates on the fishing in hand.”