Pauline Quirke's heartbreaking dementia battle

Pauline Quirke "struggles to identify members of her own family" amid her dementia diagnosis.

The 65-year-old actress' husband Steve Sheen recently revealed Pauline has been battling dementia - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - since 2021 and will "step away from all commercial and professional duties".

And, Maurice Gran, who alongside Laurence Marks, wrote the award-winning sitcom 'Birds of a Feather' which starred Pauline, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph, revealed the difficulties her family are facing.

He told The Mirror newspaper: "Last month, Lesley phoned me to ask if Pauline’s husband, Steve Sheen, had been in touch. I told her no. ‘Well,’ said Lesley, ‘he’s going to go public about Pauline to put a stop to all the speculation.’

"Since the diagnosis, her condition has gathered pace. She’s still only 65 so your heart goes out to her. Initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family.

"I’ve always said that Pauline’s talent made our words sound better. It couldn’t be sadder."

Last month, Steve revealed Pauline's diagnosis in a heartbreaking statement.

He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren. We are deeply grateful for the support from her peers, the public, and the dedicated staff and Principals at PQA (Pauline Quirke Academy)."