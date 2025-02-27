Mummy Pig is pregnant.

Peppa Pig and her family beaming with happiness following Mummy Pig's pregnancy announcement

She and Daddy Pig – who are already parents to the loveable Peppa, four, and George, two on the popular children's animated series 'Peppa Pig' – are expecting another piglet in the summer.

Mummy Pig told Richard Arnold on ITV1's 'Good Morning Britain' on Thursday (27.02.25): "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby!"

The star, who also showed off an ultrasound, said she was feeling "a little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around".

The announcement sets the stage for Season 10’s highly anticipated episode 'Peppa Pig: The Big Announcement,' which airs on Sunday, March 30, on 'Milkshake!', Channel 5.

Mummy Pig told Peppa and George in the family's living room: "Peppa, George, we have something very exciting to tell you!"

Accompanied by Daddy Pig, who is also believed to be 30, he wrongly blurted out: "I'm having a baby!"

Quickly correcting him, she jumped in and added: "Erm, we!

Daddy Pig quickly corrected himself and replied: "We – yes - we are having another baby!"

Amongst the laughter from Mummy Pig, George, who was wearing a colander on his head, reacted: "Waah!"

To ensure he understood what that meant to him and Peppa, she explained: "You're going to be a big brother, George!"

The star of the show, who could be seen wearing a saucepan on her head, and her brother remained silent for a few seconds before they jumped up with delight and exclaimed: "Ooh, yeah!"

Peppa added: "This is exciting!"

Whilst jumping in front of Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig and George circling her, she said: "I'm going to be an even bigger sister!"

For more updates, follow @PeppaPigOfficial #ExpectingPigChanges #PeppaPig.