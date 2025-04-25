Pete Wicks will be hosting two more series of 'For Dogs' Sake'.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star is set to host a second and third run of the U+W show after the first series – which saw the reality star go behind the scenes at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Basildon – proved popular when it aired earlier this year.

A Christmas special of the programme is also in the pipeline.

Pete said in a statement: "I am delighted to return to Dogs Trust for series two, three and a Christmas special of 'For Dogs’ Sake'. Filming the first series and following the journeys of these dogs was such a personal and professional career highlight.

"To know the show received such a positive public reaction, and had a genuine impact on the increasing numbers of dogs being rescued is what really matters. The true heroes of this show are the Dogs Trust staff and volunteers – the work they do is incredible and it’s been an honour to highlight their dedication and commitment. I’m excited to be working with U+W and BBC Studios Entertainment to make it all happen again."

Previously, Pete – who reached the semi-finals of 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year – admitted that he was reduced to tears "several times" when making the first series of 'For Dogs' Sake'.

The 36-year-old TV star told Radio Times: "Filming the series was a privilege, but also emotionally difficult. I don't mind saying that. I cried several times. It's heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes.

"It's a series I've been desperate to do for a decade. Why? Well, it's estimated that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres. But only one in five people who get a dog, get a rescue."

Pete found fame on the ITV reality series 'The Only Way Is Essex' but revealed earlier this year that he was planning to focus on more serious programming.

He said: "I've done all sorts of things on TV over the years. But now I'm at a different age than I was when I started this sort of stuff.

"People grow and change, and that's where I'm at now."