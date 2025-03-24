Peter Andre has played down rumours that his daughter Princess is getting her own TV show.

Peter Andre has played down rumours that his daughter Princess is getting her own TV show

The 52-year-old pop star has Junior, 19, and 17-year-old Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price, and while it had been reported that that his youngest was to follow in her parents' footsteps by carving out a career in reality television, he has now insisted that is "not strictly true", although she does have something in the pipeline.

Writing in his OK! Magazine column, he explained: "I know there are reports about my daughter Princess getting her own TV show, which isn’t strictly true. I’m not allowed to say too much, but I will say there is something we’ve been working on with my management team."

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who also has Millie, 11, Theo, eight, as well as 11-month-old Arabella with wife Emily Andre - added that because he and his daughter have the same team working behind them, he will always make sure to do what is "best" for her and she is "really proud" of what she is doing.

He added: "And because we have the same team, it means I’m always able to make sure she’s making the best decisions and is protected and safe, which is important to me as her dad. She’s such a smart young woman and she has so much potential – I’m really proud of her."

Over the last few years, Princess has started up a career as a social media influencer and boasts nearly one million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, where she shares makeup tutorials with her fans.

The teenager - who turns 18 in June - was said to have signed a deal with ITV to document her home life and modelling career in a new show following in the footsteps of her famous parents, who found love during an appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2004 and went on to appear in a number of fly-on-the-wall shows together.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Princess is very conscious of the fact her mum got famous very early in her career, so Katie is a big inspiration to her.

"Bagging her own TV show is a huge deal, but producers are keen to stress it is about her and not her famous parents.