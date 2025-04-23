Peter Serafinowicz has described 'Amandaland' as "one of the most enjoyable jobs" of his career.

Peter Serafinowicz on the Dish from Waitrose podcast

The 52-year-old actor played Johannes Van Der Velde – the South African boyfriend of Lucy Punch's title character – in the acclaimed BBC comedy series and waxed lyrical about his experience making the show.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast, Peter said: "Oh, well 'Amandaland', that's great. I'm brilliant in it.

"Lucy Punch is just hilarious. Oh my God. Oh, I really did. It was like one of the most enjoyable jobs I've ever done. Yeah, I loved it."

He added: "And you know, sometimes that doesn't equate to a good show. You know, if you have fun and think, oh wow – and you're playing to the crew, you know, and you kind of, and you think, wow, that was really cool and everyone laughed and blah, blah, blah, and then it just doesn't fit in, you know? So I've made that mistake a few times."

Peter revealed that there was a family atmosphere for him on the comedy as his sister Helen Serafinowicz was one of the writers on the programme after helping to pen the original series 'Motherland'.

The 'Star Wars' voice actor said: "Helly, she created 'Motherland', that was her idea. And she was writing on 'Motherland', so I would turn up, and my sister's there and you know, it was great, we were just hanging out, me and my sis. So it was so lovely."

Peter featured alongside Dame Joanna Lumley in 'Amandaland' and recalled how he had smoked alongside her when they were doing a voiceover together in the distant past.

He said: "I worked with her years ago, we did a voiceover together, it was a radio ad. And this was how long ago it was, in the voiceover studios you were allowed to smoke.

"I was a smoker, and Joanna came into the booth, and I was sitting there and there's an ashtray in the booth as was customary, and I was really nervous, and I said to her, 'Joanna, would you mind if I smoked?' And she said, 'Darling, I absolutely insist upon it.' And I just smoked the whole way, it was gross."

