Claudia Winkleman is convinced she'll lose her TV jobs

The 53-year-old presenter - who hosts Channel 4 show 'The Piano' as well as the BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing', 'The Traitors' and the latter's upcoming celebrity spinoff - is kept busy, but she doesn't take any of her opportunities for granted.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'm going to lose my jobs any minute now.

"Thankfully, I've still got them at the moment. I don't know when it will end."

Claudia didn't even think 'The Piano' - which sees amateur musicians performing publicly on street pianos in UK train stations - would get a second series.

She admitted: "We thought we were going to do the show once. It's best not to be greedy. I thought, 'We did that and had a wonderful time, thank you very much'.

"But then the producers were like, 'We'll go again'. And now it's happened again. It's a privilege."

With a third series launching on Sunday (13.04.25), Claudia insisted she still doesn't know what the future holds for the programme.

She added: "I have no idea what will happen. We are very obedient. I think it's nice not to grab.

"Let's see. It might be a couple of years before it happens."

She's also staying tightlipped about 'Celebrity Traitors', with the lineup yet to be officially announced.

She has been asked about her 'The Piano' co-star Mika taking part in the hit gameshow - which is based on bluff and deceit - as a Traitor or Faithful, but she revealed her friends aren't allowed to take part.

She told The Sun newspaper: "Mika could be either. But I cannot have a friend there, otherwise I would just say [gestures to who would be the Traitor]."

And while Claudia would be keen to head into the castle as a contestant instead of a presenter one day, she doesn't think she'd last too long.

She quipped: "I would love to play that game. I would not be very good at it but I would love to play."

