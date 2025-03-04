Piers Morgan has returned to ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Piers Morgan appeared on Good Morning Britain for the first time in four years

The 59-year-old broadcaster dramatically exited the ITV breakfast show - which he hosted alongside Susanna Reid - in 2021 after he made controversial comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but appeared on Monday's (03.03.25) episode of the programme as he discussed his recent conversation with US president Donald Trump with Reid and co-host Ed Balls.

On the show, he said: "Hang on, are we just going to ignore the fact that I haven't been here in 1,453 days?!"

However, the star's attempts to embrace his former co-star were rebuffed.

Susanna quipped: "No, what?! No, no I don't want a hug."

Piers reflected on his own experiences of falling out with Trump following the White House chief's explosive public row with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

The media personality - who met Trump when he appeared on the US TV show 'The Celebrity Apprentice' - said: "I've had screaming matches with him, literally, and then an hour later, we're laughing and joking, doing a fun interview.

"So I always think with him, focus on what he does, not what he says, or the general drama and chaos.

"And secondly, understand that this is almost uniquely in modern times, a Republican president in America who wants peace, not war."

On Sunday (02.03.25), Piers confirmed that he would be returning to ‘Good Morning Britain’ after four years away from the programme.

Taking to Instagram, Piers shared a photo of him storming off the show in 2021, and added the caption: "BREAKING: It’s been nearly 4yrs (1,453 days to be precise!) since I departed @gmb rather hastily… but tomorrow morning, for the first time, I’m going back.

"I’ll be on with @susannareid100 and @edballs at 8.15am."