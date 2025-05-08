Prince William has praised Sir David Attenborough's dedication to the planet in a personal tribute to mark the broadcaster's 99th birthday.

The beloved naturalist turned 99 on Thursday (08.05.25) and the Prince of Wales – who met Attenborough earlier this week at a screening of his new film 'Ocean with David Attenborough' – has released a special message on social media to mark the occasion.

William, 42, wrote: "As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats – this time beneath the ocean.

"He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet.

"However hard-hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different.

"We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans.

"Happy Birthday, David. W."

Attenborough has been on screens for over seven decades – presenting series such as 'Planet Earth' and 'The Blue Planet ' – and revealed how he thinks that the sea can save the planet as he reflected on approaching "the end of his life".

The broadcaster said: "When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.

"Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true."

Attenborough added: "If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I'm sure nothing is more important."

A host of celebrities paid tribute to the presenter last week in the lead up to his birthday, with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman describing how he has been "captivated" by Attenborough's narration.

The movie star told The Guardian newspaper: "I’ve spent hours captivated by his storytelling and reminded of the beauty and fragility of the world we share. David Attenborough is one of my favourite narrators, bringing the wonders of our planet to life in a way that’s both inspiring and unforgettable."