Katie Price and Peter Andre's eldest daughter Princess Andre has reportedly landed her own reality TV series.

Princess Andre is reportedly set to document her life in a reality show

The teenager - who turns 18 in June - is said to have signed a deal with ITV to document her home life and modelling career in a new show following in the footsteps of her famous parents, who found love during an appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2004 and went on to appear in a number of fly-on-the-wall shows together.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Princess is very conscious of the fact her mum got famous very early in her career, so Katie is a big inspiration to her.

"Bagging her own TV show is a huge deal, but producers are keen to stress it is about her and not her famous parents.

"Both Katie and Peter are likely to feature, though it will likely be more as cameo stars."

Katie and Peter - who were married between 2005 and 2009 - are also parents to 19-year-old son Junior together and he's taken his first steps into showbiz by signing a record deal.

Princess has already signed lucrative deals with UK brands including Superdrug and PLT and she previously admitted she plans to make a success of her career.

She told The Sun: "This is the start of my career and I’m loving it. I want to achieve so many things and be my own person. It’s about taking my time, figuring it out as I go. I just know I want to be very successful."

Princess also admitted she'd love to star on 'I’m A Celebrity!' alongside her brother, adding: "I’d love to do 'I’m A Celebrity!' with Junior.

"I feel like it would be so fun, because we’re the first jungle babies. Junior looks like my dad and I look like my mum – we literally look like minis!

"So it would be weird but also, you could say, iconic."