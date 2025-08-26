Princess Andre has teased a second series of her The Princess Diaries show.

Princess Andre has teased a second series of The Princess Diaries could happen

The 18-year-old TV personality let cameras follow her as she juggled life as an influencer, as well as growing up in the spotlight for the ITV2 programme, which aired in August.

It has been reported that The Princess Diaries raked in 744,000 viewers and over 3.9million streams, making it the biggest launch on the channel.

After the first series wrapped - with the four episodes being available to stream on ITVX - Princess held a Q+A on her Instagram Stories on Monday (25.08.25), and she answered one of her fans' question about whether more episodes of The Princess Diaries would be made.

Princess replied: "The question is, would anyone want to see a part 2 of it? (sic)"

The star - who filmed The Princess Diaries just before her 18th birthday - is the daughter of ex-couple, model Katie Price, 47, and singer Peter Andre, 52.

In the programme, she opened up about the difficult relationship between her parents - who married in September 2005 after meeting on reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out OF Here! but split in 2009, with their divorce finalised in October that year - and how their bitter separation impacted her as she was growing up.

A second series could cause fresh heartache for Katie, who claimed Princess' management team and Peter excluded her from appearing in The Princess Diaries.

A TV source recently claimed to MailOnline: "The Princess Diaries has been a huge success for ITV2, bosses are really keen to sign Princess for a second series.

"It was number one on ITVX for an entire week and has been the biggest launch on the channel outside of Love Island, with viewers already keen to see what happens next in the teen's life.

"The drama surrounding the show between Katie and Peter has definitely helped to boost its popularity, but Princess also has her own fanbase, which continues to grow.

"Princess loved filming the series too, there's nothing she wants more than to continue making the show.

"A second season is likely to have more episodes, but Katie's ban will remain, the show is The Princess Diaries, and her mother simply won't be involved."

While Katie has allegedly been "banned" from being in The Princess Diaries, Peter, Princess' stepmother, Dr. Emily MacDonagh, 36, and her 20-year-old brother Junior - whose parents are Katie and Peter - all played key roles in the show.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker appeared in the show's final episode as he gave an emotional speech to his daughter at her 18th birthday party, and gushed how proud he was of the woman Princess has become.

Katie did not attend as she claimed Peter - who also has Theo, eight, Amelia, 10, and 16-month-old Arabella with Emily - did not "want to be in the same room as me because I'm his ex".

After Katie complained she had allegedly been told she could not appear in The Princess Diaries, as well as being "upset" that her kids had signed up with their dad's management team, Peter hit out at Katie in an Instagram statement in which he claimed Junior and Princess lived with him for "their safety".

He also admitted staying silent on their personal situation has been "frustrating" over the years.

Peter said on August 14: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.

"For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

"In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management.

"The same falsehoods are being repeated today."

He concluded: "Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

However, Katie insists she is not worried about the spat.

During an appearance on The Katie Price Show podcast a few days after Peter's statement, she explained: "It's been full on [this week], but I want people to know: I own my s***.

"It's very well documented, and I've always said how I've learned from my past. I'd always have a reaction to things, then it would spiral out of control, and this and that, and then spiralling out of control would make more headlines.

"I'm so at peace with everything. At. Peace. I don't need to rise to people, and what I say on my podcast is generally my opinion, what I feel, and I don't lie about anything. Nothing ...

"Everything's in my lawyer's hands now. I'm not being bullied or gaslighted anymore from anybody."