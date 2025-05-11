Queen Camilla's son is being eyed for a place on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles could be set for Strictly Come Dancing

The 77-year-old royal is known to be a big fan of the BBC Latin and ballroom contest and producers are said to be hoping they can persuade her eldest child, 'MasterChef' judge Tom Parker Bowles, to take to the floor later this year.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Top of their wishlist is 'MasterChef' star Tom. His name was also sounded-out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they’ll have better luck this year.

“It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and Charles in the audience?”

In addition, former 'Made In Chelsea' star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo - a former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner - is also said to be in talks for the show.

The insider said: “Georgia is in talks to join – she would bring glamour, poise and fun to the show. She’s been a huge hit on all the telly shows she’s done and would be a popular contestant on 'Strictly'."

Meanwhile, former 'The Apprentice' contestant Thomas Skinner - who appeared on the show in 2019 - is said to have signed up for the programme.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Thomas hasn’t any dancing experience, but he’s up for giving the competition his best shot.

“Strictly bosses are hoping he’ll get the dads watching. He has a massive following, especially with working-class blokes.

“He’s a huge football fan and enjoys pies and gravy. He’s not a luvvie at all.

“He’s bound to get his catchphrase ‘Bosh’ on to the show, too."

Last year, Queen Camilla told 'Strictly' pro dancer Johannes Radebe that she is "one of Strictly’s greatest fans", and admitted she and King Charles regularly watch the show.

After being offered dancing lessons by Johannes, she replied: "I will be there. I will be there.

"I’ll come. Definitely."

It wasn't the first time Johannes - who was born in South Africa - had met Camilla.

He was invited to Buckingham Palace in London to be a part of King Charles' first State Banquet as monarch, which was held in honour of South Africa’s President Ramaphosa in November 2022, and was stunned to find the queen had been voting for him.

He said: "It was the most surreal experience of my life.

"When Queen Camilla turned around and told me, ‘I voted for you guys - three times at Blackpool,’ I felt as if I’d won 'Strictly'.

"She probably sits down with a cup of tea to watch the show on a Saturday night, just like everyone else."