Caroline and Tom were crowned Race Across the World winners on Wednesday night (11.06.25) - in the show's closest-ever finish.

The mother and son duo won £20,000 on the BBC show, which saw five pairings attempt to travel 14,100km across Asia without using mobile phones, bank cards and air travel, after reaching the final checkpoint in Kanniyakumari in first spot.

Upon realising they had won the series, Caroline said: "We must never doubt ourselves again. Ever, ever, ever."

Tom said: "That’s a really good feeling, I’m lost for words, I can’t believe it.

"51 days racing through countries I never thought I’d go to, I never thought we’d come this far, I never thought we’d achieve so much and I’ve never been prouder of my mum - she got me through it."

Sisters Elizabeth and Letitia claimed second spot - just 19 minutes after Caroline and Tom.

Letitia said about their achievement: "I’m proud of us."

Teen couple Fin and Sioned finished in third place, but they were only 45 minutes behind the leaders.

Fin said: "We’ve done well. It would have been incredible to have come first, but obviously we can’t all come first ... we’ve gone more than 12000km."

Brian and Melvyn began the final leg more than 17 hours behind leaders Caroline and Tom.

While the brothers still finished fourth, they were just three hours and five minutes away from claiming victory.

Melvyn said: "We’ve done very well actually. Really pleased for the guys that have won it. Beer?"

Following the conclusion of the race, Caroline admitted it had "meant so much" to her.

When asked how it feels to have won Race Across the World, she said: "It feels absolutely amazing, I’m so sad it’s come to the end, that is the worst bit about it.

"We’ve enjoyed being with everybody but my God this race has meant so much.

"We’ve learnt so much we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us."

Tom, who said it was the "best experience of [his] life", added: "Doing the experience in itself is winning but to actually get to that book first and open it and to see that it was empty was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

Following the final episode of Race Across the World, the teams will return for a heart-warming reunion celebration on iPlayer and BBC One on Wednesday 18 June from 9pm.