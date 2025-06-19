Rag'n'Bone Man has joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Rag'n'Bone Man will star on the hit TV show

The 40-year-old musician is set to star alongside Romesh Ranganathan on the Channel 4 show this summer.

In a promotional video ahead of their Gogglebox debuts, Romesh said: "Hello, I'm Romesh and this is Rory.

"We are gonna be on Celebrity Gogglebox, aren't we?"

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - then said: "Yes we are, this Friday at 9pm."

Rag'n'Bone Man has already enjoyed huge success as a musician, after being named the British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards back in 2017. However, his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox will mark his first foray into the world of reality TV.

The Human hitmaker previously admitted that he's struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

He told BBC 5 Live: "I'm quite a private person. I have a small group of friends and I don't like massive crowds.

"I couldn't describe something that I felt more uncomfortable with than being on a red carpet and having people shouting at you and taking pictures of you. And then having to go to an after-party where you're paraded around as the new thing.

"I remember closing my eyes at one point and wishing that one of my mates would come and rescue me. It just doesn't suit me."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Jamie Laing and Munya Chawawa were confirmed as part of the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.

Jamie admitted at the time that he was looking forward to being part of the hit TV show.

The 36-year-old star - who first found fame on Made in Chelsea - said: "I usually watch Googlebox with Sophie, my wife, so Munya is taking her place this week!

"I love Gogglebox, so it's been a brilliant experience to be a part of. When Munya came onto my podcast last year, we had a brilliant chat, and now we're watching TV together - what could be better?"

Prior to that, Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks, and Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson were announced as being part of the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.