Amanda Cronin hopes The Real Housewives of London will boost her chances of meeting the right man.

The Real Housewives of London star Amanda Cronin

In 2019, the 56-year-old model-turned-beauty entrepreneur divorced from Mark Daeche, 61, co-founder of energy and broadband provider First Utility.

Cronin - the founder of Amanda Caroline Beauty and the Secret Door Clinic in Belgravia - then enjoyed a relationship with former Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley, 62, from 2022 until 2023.

Amanda hopes that starring in the Hayu reality show will increase her dating options.

She told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "The timing is amazing.

"I've got nothing to stop me. It's not a secret that I've reinvented myself post-50; I'm a new person, and I'm taking on new challenges.

"I have a whole new life in front of me, and this show is part of it.

"I do see it as a dating platform globally, and I'm hoping it's going to get me out of my shell because I can be at home a lot.

"I'm not going to meet Mr. Right sitting at home with my poodle."

Amanda also hopes to use her platform on The Real Housewives of London to empower women.

She added: "I hope I'm going to be an example of how you can thrive and change things up.

"I want women to be as confident as possible for as long as possible."

In May, Hayu announced that Amanda will be joining The Real Housewives of London, alongside influencer-and-reality show star Juliet Angus, interior designer-and-event planner Juliet Mayhew, fashion designer Karen Loderick-Peace, Bake Off: The Professionals star-and-entrepreneur Nessie Welschinger, and socialite Panthea Parker.

The show follows the luxurious lifestyle of the six bold women.

Despite reality TV not being on Amanda's "radar", she agreed to do The Real Housewives of London because of how big The Real Housewives franchise is.

She told Goss.ie: "It really wasn't on my radar to do a reality TV show, I have been approached before by other shows, but not really at the same level as this at all.

"So when The Real Housewives came knocking at the door, I felt like I should explore the opportunity.

"For me, it was just too big to say no. I believe in life that you should grab all opportunity that comes your way.

"Sometimes an opportunity passes you by, and you always think that you might get another chance at it later. How do we know that?

"So just grab it, take it and run with it, and do your best."