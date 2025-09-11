Holly Hagan is fighting a "33-year addiction" to biscuits.

The reality star has announced via social media that she's going "cold turkey" in an effort to beat her addiction to biscuits.

Holly, 33, said in a TikTok video: "This is going to be really hard.

"This is a, this is a like 33-year addiction. Like I don't think there's been a day that I haven't had a biscuit in my whole life. And now I just know that if I can crack this addiction, my life is going to be so much better."

Holly explained that she was previously eating "three, four, five biscuits a day".

The reality star - whose weight has fluctuated over the years - added: "I don't just mean like the little ones, I mean like full on Club biscuits."

Despite this, Holly's broader diet is actually quite healthy.

The TV star explained that her craving for biscuits has been holding her back.

She shared: "My meals are good. I eat good, healthy meals. And this is the thing that is stopping me progressing in my journey."

Holly also revealed that her first day of going "cold turkey" had actually gone well.

She captioned her video: "DAY 1 cold turkey off the biscuits.

"They are genuinely the only thing stopping me from reaching my goals.

"I feel like it’s my actual ball and chain, so fingers crossed I can do it! (sic)"

Holly previously opened up about her weight struggles, revealing that she's unlikely to return to her lowest-ever weight despite adopting a strict lifestyle.

The TV star also insisted that she won't ever share her exact weight on social media.

Holly - who is best known for her appearances on Geordie Shore - said on Instagram: "Everybody is different, everybody's body composite is different and yeah I just refrain from sharing it.

"But I will tell you that the lightest weight that I've ever been in my adult life is nine stone three, and I am not at my lightest right now and I don't think I'll ever be back at my lightest ever again."