Jane McDonald has dismissed suggestions that soap operas are becoming too dark.

The 62-year-old star returns to host the 2025 British Soap Awards – which take place at the Hackney Empire theatre in London on Saturday (31.05.25) before being broadcast on ITV on Thursday (05.06.25) – and thinks that shows such as 'EastEnders' and 'Coronation Street' are merely a reflection of real life.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, Jane said: "I think they reflect life in general, and storylines are usually based on something real, aren't they? Bad things are going on, and we're more aware of it these days.

"Ena (Sharples) and Minnie (Caldwell) in the snug in 'Corrie' was a more innocent time, maybe we just didn't know about what was going on back then.

"My take on it is: you can watch a soap and realise how good your life is!"

Jane first hosted the ceremony in 2023 and admits that she gets "starstruck" presenting in front of the great and good of the soap world because she is such a big fan of the programmes.

She explained: "Hosting this is a massive thing for me because I'm a genuine fan. I get starstruck standing on the stage in front of all the soap actors!

"If I meet them afterwards I get a bit gushy. I love to let them know how much joy they bring to so many people. And I try to remember their real names!

"A vodka and tonic works every time to take the edge off the nerves. Does that make me a bad person? It's tried and tested!"

The British Soap Awards are returning after a two-year absence and Jane thinks it is "vital" that the cast and crew of the serials are honoured.

The 'Cruising with Jane McDonald' host said: "The people who work in soaps are such unsung heroes, they do long hours and work harder probably than anybody in our industry.

"I think it's vital we celebrate an amazing set of people who keep us entertained every night of the week."

She added: "It will be emotional, without a doubt.

"These actors are so invested in what they do, and seeing the clips on the big screen you're bound to be emotional, because you go back to what you were feeling at the time you filmed it.

"There are going to be tears!"