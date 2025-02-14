Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have split up, and decided they are "better off as friends".

The former 'Love Island' star and the ex-'Strictly Come Dancing' competitor are said to have gone their separate ways, but they "remain close" and still have a "deep connection".

A source told MailOnline: "Maura and Pete have decided to call off their romance.

"There have been a few clashes, and it was eventually agreed they were better off as friends.

"Those closest to them know it's been a very on and off relationship, which is why they were so resistant to go public in the first place.

"They remain close and share a deep connection."

However, one friend hasn't ruled out a potential reunion for the pair.

A pal added: "You never know with Maura and Pete, the attraction is so strong that you wouldn't rule out reunion at some point – even in the short term."

Maura spoke about her romance with Pete when she took part in last year's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', during which he was competing for Strictly's Glitterball Trophy.

Last month, Pete praised Maura for being "super intelligent" and "incredible witty", admitting they share the same sense of humour.

Speaking on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast in January, he said: "Maura and I have known each other for a long time now... about six years.

"We have the same sense of humour, she's super intelligent and I think that is sometimes something that people don't realise about Maura.

"She's incredibly witty. We have always been there for each other for the past six years at a distance.

"It's different now. We spend more time together now than we did before. My relationship with her is that I think she's a great person and I would hope that she thinks I'm alright."