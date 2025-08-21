Nicholas Bailey described his EastEnders return as "coming home".

Nicholas Bailey as Anthony Trueman

The 54-year-old actor is reprising his role as Dr. Anthony Trueman - a character he first played on the BBC Soap from 2000 to 2003, with occasional returns since - for the first time since 2014, to attend the wedding of dad Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) to Yolande (Angela Wynter).

Asked how he felt returning to Walford, Nicholas told the new issue of Inside Soap magazine: "It was like coming home."

Nicholas' first scene back in EastEnders sees Anthony have a "very warm" reunion with Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), and the actor said they filmed it in "one take" because of how "natural" the characters' encounter was.

He explained: "The first scene I filmed felt like old times because it was with Jessie, we got it in one take because it was so natural.

"There are so many people at EastEnders who I know from before, both in the cast and the crew, which is lovely.

"It's a really nice energy, and I was made to feel very welcome returning to the family!"

Anthony stepped onto Albert Square in 2000, and he began dating Kat Slater, much to the disappointment of his mother Audrey Trueman (Corinne Skinner-Carter).

Kat and Anthony split, and he then struck up a romance with Kat's teenage daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

Zoe and Anthony got engaged. On their wedding day, she discovered that Kat and Anthony had slept together.

Even though Anthony was madly in love with Kat, they separated once again because she realised the pair were not compatible.

However, Kat later found out she was pregnant with Anthony's baby. Even though Kat decided to have an abortion, she miscarried on the way to tell Anthony about her pregnancy.

Kat is now married to Alfie Moon (Shane Ritchie), and has three sons with him - Tommy (Sonny Kendall), and twins Bert and Ernie.

Recalling Anthony's reunion with Kat, he continued: "Kat gives him a very warm welcome, which is great, as she was a big part of his life.

"There's lovely chemistry between them because Kat is genuinely pleased to see him, and vice versa - they've been through a lot together in the past.

"Anthony is really happy that Kat is in a good place and has Alfie and her boys.

"For me, it's brilliant to work with Jessie again, we just picked up where we left off."