Reverend Richard Coles burnt himself while having sex in a burger van.

Reverend Richard Coles spoke on the Rylan: How to Be in Love podcast

The Church of England priest has recalled a moment before he joined the clergy when his hand touched a "hot griddle" as he and a burger man had "casual sex" in the vehicle, which was parked in a lay-by in the Midlands, England.

Chatting on the Rylan: How to Be in Love podcast with host Rylan Clark, he admitted: "I went through a period of having a very interesting and full life … I discovered casual sex in a place where it wasn't often found, which is on the road network of the Midlands."

Rylan chimed in: "Dogging?"

Richard replied: "Well we didn’t call it that then. It was meeting people in lay-bys ...

"It really was like that. There was one chap, I remember. Oh, it's just terrible. There was a burger van out there, and I ended up getting off with the burger man.

"Anyway he had to sort of draw the shutter down on his burger van, and then it rocked around a bit."

Rylan pointed out: "That must have been dangerous with that griddle."

Richard revealed: "Well, I put my hand back on the hot griddle, exactly. I got a burn ... I have to say as well, the food hygiene has got a lot better."

Richard - who shot to fame as a member of the 1980s pop groups Bronski Beat and The Communards - also revealed he has a lifetime ban from Avis rent-a-car after he got "s***-*****" on "ecstasy and acid" in Ibiza.

The 63-year-old star explained: "It was really after the band [The Communards] reached its highest point and we were taking a break which we are still on 35 years later.

"That was when sex and drugs and rock and roll came together for me and I took some time out and I went to Ibiza and I just was s***-***** for many, many months.

"There was one summer I went, and I went with a bunch of people, and we all just took ecstasy and acid, oh, everything really. And I remember we got barred from Avis rent-a-car for life because we got through a lot of vehicles.

"Mavis from Avis, she was furious."

Rylan had to check if he heard what Richard had said correctly, and asked: "Stop! Got barred from Avis?"

Richard confirmed: "Yeah, for life."

The former pop star also bought a speedboat, and he does not know its whereabouts.

Richard said: "I bought a speedboat and I don't know where it is."