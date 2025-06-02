Richard Ayoade and Warwick Davis are teaming up for an Audible comedy podcast.

'Future Tense with Richard Ayoade and Warwick Davis' will be available from June 5 and will see the pessimistic 'The IT Crowd' star and the ever cheerful 'Star Wars' actor – who have a shared love of past roles in sci-fi – venture beneath Audible HQ to the 'Future Tense lab', fully equipped to interrogate the future we are being told to look forward to.

Over the course of six episodes, the pair will discuss the downsides of celebrating your 150th birthday and consider whether human civilisation peaked with the penny-farthing.

Richard and Warwick will deliver equal parts naive enthusiasm and sharp scepticism as they tackle the key questions facing our collective future.

With assistance from comedic performer and popular science writer Helen Keen and expert guests providing actual facts, listeners will be taken on a hilarious yet informative journey – from robots to relationships – to unravel a future that nobody has ordered, but everybody will receive.

Warwick said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to have worked with Richard Ayoade on Audible's brilliant new podcast series, 'Future Tense'. His brilliantly dry wit was the perfect counterpoint to my optimism and made for a fun, dynamic collaboration, and I learned a lot along the way too."

Richard added: "When I was first asked about this podcast I thought it was a bad idea, but then maybe it could be ok. And now we've made that bad or maybe ok idea a reality. I hope you listen and agree."

Meanwhile, Warwick previously hosted the ITV afternoon quiz show 'Tenable' and has urged fans to rally together to get the programme back on screens after it was axed last year.

The 55-year-old actor said: "Presenting 'Tenable' was one of my favourite things to do.

"I loved the show. People tell me they still watch old episodes now and enjoy it. I feel like I should video people on my phone when they say, 'We miss Tenable', and then send them to ITV!"

'Future Tense with Richard Ayoade and Warwick Davis', an Audible Original, will be exclusively available from June 5th 2025 at www.audible.co.uk. Membership may be required.