Richard Hammond has recalled the "anxiety-ridden" days of filming 'Top Gear'.

Richard Hammond has opened up about the 'anxiety' of filming Top Gear

The TV presenter fronted the BBC motor show alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May before all three exited in 2015 when Clarkson's contract was not renewed and now Hammond and May have returned to the old set for a visit for the first time since they walked away - and he remembered the stressful days of filming.

The pair were seen walking around the defunct set in a video filmed for May's YouTube channel and Hammond said: "You'd think about what was in it [the show].

"If you had a really good film that you were pleased with, or there'd be a tricky bit in the news that you'd be dreading, or a really long complicated link that had a lot of stuff you'd have to remember."

May added: "I think we did [get anxious], but I think we got used to it and that was just the way our lives were."

His former co-star then replied: "Anxiety-ridden. How the hell did we get away with it for so long?"

Hammond was involved in a near-fatal accident while filming 'Top Gear' back in 2006 when his jet-powered dragster - which was travelling at 319mph - spun off the track and toppled over.

He went on to make a full recovering despite sustaining horrific injuries and returned to filming the show.

After leaving 'Top Gear', the trio went on to make 'The Grand Tour' for Amazon Prime which came to an end last year after six seasons - and May recently admitted it was time for the show to finish.

Speaking at Market Place Vauxhall, he said: "Nothing will ever be as big as 'Top Gear' and 'The Grand Tour' were, so I'm not full of woe and regret.

"It was time to stop. We are all getting quite old. One or two of us are on the brink of death, and I hope we left on a high note with people wanting more, because that's what you're supposed to do in show business.

"So, I'm not depressed about it. It's a time for reflection, a reflection usually leads to another gin."