Ricky Tomlinson will star in the Brookside/Hollyoaks crossover episode.

The 85-year-old actor -who played Bobby Grant from 1982-1988- is the latest soap legend to sign up for the upcoming special, which is part of Hollyoaks' 30th anniversary celebrations, and he's looking forward to reuniting with Sue Johnston, who played his wife Sheila Grant, once again.

He said in a statement: "It will be lovely to take part in Brookside again, especially to work alongside Sue Johnston.

"I'm looking forward to being on the close again after all these years."

In addition, Michael Starke, who played Thomas 'Sinbad' Sweeney on Brookside and has made numerous appearances in Hollyoaks as an unnamed taxi driver, has also been pictured on the set of the special.

A host of Brookside stars were previously confirmed to be part of the celebration, with this week seeing Philip Olivier and Suzanne Collins announce they will be back as

Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary and Nikki Shadwick respectively.

Philip said: "It was a delight and surprise to be asked to join this special episode for Hollyoaks' anniversary.

"When I was first cast in Brookside aged 15, I would never have thought that 30 years on, people would still be calling me 'Tinhead'!

"I remember my time on Brookside with great affection and will relish returning to 'the Close'."

Meanwhile, Suzanne paid tribute to her late co-star Dean Sullivan, who played Brookside's longest-serving character Jimmy Corkhill but passed away in 2023.

She said: "I'm honoured and privileged to be part of this special episode and to play Nikki again.

"I feel like I'm going home. It will be emotional without our darling Dean Sullivan, but I think he will be looking down on us and beaming with pride."

Sue is thrilled to be back as matriarch Sheila , a part she played from 1982 until 1990,

She said: "It'll be so lovely to go back and be Sheila for a day as it was such a big, enjoyable part of my life."

Paul Usher will be reprising his role as Bobby and Sheila's bad-boy son Barry Grant, and John McArdle is returning as her second husband, Billy Corkhill.

And it has been revealed that Billy will later appear in more episodes of Hollyoaks as the character heads to the village, but the reasons why have been kept under wraps.