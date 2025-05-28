Rio Ferdinand is to leave TNT Sports after a decade with the broadcaster.

Rio Ferdinand has announced his departure from TNT Sports

The 46-year-old former footballer will step away from his punditry role on the channel after featuring in their coverage of the Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan on Saturday (31.05.25).

In a statement, Rio said: "After 10 incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League final.

"Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sport and TNT Sports. I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.

"To everyone at TNT Sports, we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday and for now all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals.

"The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to following its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead."

The former England defender continued: "Lastly, I would like to thank my family and my management company New Era for their ongoing support.

"They have supported me to travel all over Europe, following the best players and watching the best matches – for a football fan like me, it's been a dream come true.

"As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' and my other business interests. I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities.

"Thank you once again for everything!"

Ferdinand's departure from TNT Sports is another major exit in the world of football broadcasting after Gary Lineker presented 'Match of the Day' for the final time last weekend after 26 years as host of the famous BBC highlights programme.

An emotional Lineker said as he signed off: "It has been so special, and I am so sorry that your team was always on last.

"Time to say goodbye. Goodbye."