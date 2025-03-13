Rob Brydon has landed a new country music travel series with the BBC.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star - whose character Uncle Bryn once covered 'Islands In the Stream' with Nessa (Ruth Jones) - is embracing his real life love for country in a three-part show airing later this year.

He said: "I’ve always loved country music but never really delved too deeply into it.

“The current resurgence means it’s the perfect time to head over to Nashville and find out more.

"I can’t wait to immerse myself in this fascinating world of music.”

'Rob Brydon's Honky Tonk Road Trip' will air on BBC Two in September, as the 'Would I Lie To You?' host travels around the southern states in America to explore the origins of country music.

He will meet celebrities and locals along the way, and explore their way of life, as well as delving into its resurgence in popularity around the world.

Rob's trip will start in Nashville, with the city celebrating 100 years of its iconic country music show The Grand Ole Opry.

From there, he will move onto Kentucky and Bristol, Tennessee where he'll get to chat to singer-songwriter Carlene Carter, whose grandmother is country music iconic and Carter Family founder 'Mother' Maybelle Carter.

He'll also get to brush shoulders with Dolly Parton's niece Heidi at Dollywood, and then stop off in Alabama on his way back to Nashville.

Meanwhile, Rob previously insisted 'Gavin and Stacey' is well and truly done after last year's Christmas special.

Speaking in December ahead of the finale, he was asked if there could be more specials in the future.

He told The Times' ‘Off Air… with Jane and Fi’ podcast: “It’s done. It’s finished.”

Looking at its continuing success, Rob credited writers James Corden and Ruth Jones - who also star as Smithy and Nessa on the programme - for making the show as popular as it is.

He explained: “It’s the writing. That’s the first thing, the script, that’s the beginning of everything.

"You could have the best actors in the world and if the script isn’t up to much, they’ll add to it but it won’t be enough."