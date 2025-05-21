Rob Brydon will lead the cast of a new comedy series.

Rob Brydon has landed a new comedy series

The 'Gavin and Stacey' actor will star in 'Bill's Included' as Bill Beam, a kind-hearted but slightly overbearing divorcee who rents his spare rooms to students, and the six-part series will see him torn between his role as a responsibile adult and wanting to be part of the gang.

A synopsis for the BBC One and iPlayer show stated: "The students, meanwhile, aren’t exactly living the dream: a 90-minute commute to campus, a strict bin rota, and a man in his 50s who insists on a group vote before ordering a takeaway. Still, the rent's insanely cheap (please don't tell Bill), and somehow, through all the awkwardness, this chaotic household starts to gel.

"As Bill and his mismatched lodgers navigate heartbreak, reinvention, and emotional upheaval, surprising parallels emerge between university life and mid-life crisis.

"Can they overcome their differences, embrace their found family, and help each other muddle along? Can Bill learn to be both landlord and land... friend? Probably not, because he'll get too excited and screw everything up, but let's see."

Further casting for the show, which is being written by Alexander Owen and Ben Ashenden, is yet to be announced but Rob is looking forward to getting started.

He said in a statement: "I can't wait to get started with this, to speak the wonderful words written by Alex [Alexander Owen] and Ben [Ashenden] who've done such a great job on the script."

The writers are delighted to be working with the 60-year-old star, having been fans for a long time.

They said in their own statement: "When we first met as students, we bonded over 'Human Remains' and 'Marion and Geoff'. To now be writing a show in which Rob Brydon lives with students is both a dream come true and a weirdly specific full circle moment.

"We're thrilled to be working with the amazing teams at Baby Cow and the BBC and can’t wait to bring Bill Beam to life. 'Bill’s Included', you’re invited, we're excited."

BBC bosses are excited about their new series.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy added: "Rob Brydon has given us some of Britain's most beloved TV characters over the years and we’re about to get another one!

"Paired with the razor-sharp writing talent of Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen, 'Bill's Included' delivers exactly what audiences want - a warm, character-driven sitcom with genuine laughs and heart at its core. We're delighted to have this on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and can't wait for audiences to move in with Bill and his lodgers."