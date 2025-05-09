Robson Green tried to ring his late father to tell him about a football victory.

The 60-year-old actor lost his dad, also called Robson, when he died after a short illness at the age of 73 in 2009 but after their home team of Newcastle United won their first domestic trophy in decades when they beat Liverpool F.C to the Carabao Cup in March, he automatically went to tell his father the good news without thinking.

Speaking on BBC's 'The One Show', he said: "The last time for me Newcastle won a trophy, King Harold still had eyes! But they did it! And it wasn't just Wembley, Newcastle rocked it. It was just fantastic.

"I was filming, the BBC wouldn't let me go. I had a ticket, alongside [former Newcastle player] Alan Shearer.

"What was amazing was when we won, I went to ring my dad.

"And my father died in 2009. And I went to ring him because that's what it meant, it was so important and it was so moving. We're one city, one club. That's what we are. It was amazing. And now that emotional valve has been opened up."

Meanwhile, the 'Grantchester' star is now gearing up to appear in psychological thriller 'The Game' for Channel 5 - which follows the reopening of a cold case concerning a serial killer -

He said: "It's a retired detective played by Jason Watkins, who believes this new neighbour Patrick Harbottle [my character] is a serial killer he failed to catch.

"Cue this game of psychological chess, and it will keep the audience guessing. Is Patrick Harbottle, this new neighbour, just a charming guy, or is he a pathological liar? Is he a person who tortures people psychologically before he kills them? And he kills them with kindness. And he works in a local repair shop because he likes things that are broken. There you go!"