Roman Kemp signs up for Race Across The World

The 32-year-old DJ and presenter and his sister, country singer Harley Moon Kemp, 35, will star on the next series of the BBC reality TV show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Roman and Harley were approached to take part in the show and they jumped at the chance.

"They have been filming it for the past few weeks and have had a ball.

"Roman and Harley have a great relationship and their dynamic is hilarious so they’re bound to pick up some fans along the way.

"It’s been lovely for Roman to work with his sister, and to take on a challenge like this has been something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

"The BBC have really been championing Roman so signing him up was a no-brainer."

The series - which will see the siblings battle against four other well-known pairs as they travel the world on a shoestring budget and without the help of modern technology - is set to air later this year.

Last year, Roman quit his Capital FM breakfast show, 10 years after presenting his first programme for the station.

He later revealed one of the main reasons for his departure was that being in the studio was a constant reminder of the death of his best friend and producer Joe Lyons in 2020, which Roman learned about while he was at work.

He told The Mirror: "I actually think that a big decision in wanting to do it and wanting to move on and feeling like I need to close this chapter isn't anything to do with radio or the occupation. It's to do what happened for me. That sounds wild but I mean it, it's not normal, imagine a tragedy happened in your house you're going to want to move," .

"The bosses at Capital know this and I said it, it's difficult, I went through such a horrible moment in that room in that studio, four years on and I've been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event.

"For me, I'm quite ready to go 'OK, close that door now, don't keep going back living that horrible day over again. That's sad that obviously affects me but it does. Every day I walk in there and I see Joe, that's a weird thing to do. I think it's going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved."