Ross Kemp used to make surprise appearances in 'EastEnders' scenes he hadn't been written into so he could "get paid more".

The 60-year-old actor reprised his role as Grant Mitchell in Thursday night's (13.02.25) episode of the BBC One soap ahead of the show's 40th anniversary week next week.

Amid his comeback, Ross has recalled how his alter-ego often used to pop up in the Queen Vic pub to order a pint - ensuring the star another payday.

Asked about the importance of the show’s ‘duff duff’ cliffhanger endings, he says on Friday night's (14.02.25) 'The Graham Norton Show': "I didn’t really care about getting them but I did care about inserting myself into scripts I hadn’t been written into so I could get paid more, so you’d often saw me popping up at the bar in a scene and ordering a pint!"

Grant looks set to help his brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) following his return, and Ross admitted his Walford comeback reminded him just how many "serious subject matters" the show has covered in its 40 years.

He adds: "Being back reminded me of the impact the show had on serious subject matters like HIV, child pregnancy and domestic violence.

"I am very proud of what it has achieved over the years."

Earlier this month, Ross admitted it was "an absolute honour" to be asked back onto 'EastEnders' for the 40th anniversary.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "'EastEnders’ has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate a special anniversary is an absolute honour."

Ross also admitted Grant is "only back for a short period of time", but insisted his character's return will be "pretty impactful".

