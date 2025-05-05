Ross Kemp thinks 'EastEnders' has changed Britain.

The 60-year-old star - who has played hardman Grant Mitchell on-and-off since 1990 - believes that the BBC One soap has had a positive impact on the country because of the "unheard of" storylines and characters introduced by its co-creator Julia Smith.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "When 'EastEnders' started in 1985, it had one of the few female producers that existed, Julia Smith.

"This was at a time when women weren't even allowed to read the news.

"Julia put families on the show that were Turkish, Asian and black British.

"And she had an alcoholic woman when things like that were unheard of on TV.

"Mary Whitehouse was calling for it to be axed, and when there was the gay kiss, questions were asked in parliament.

"We have come a long way since then, and I personally think 'EastEnders' has got a lot to do with that."

As well as the first gay kiss, 'EastEnders' also covered topical issues, including HIV in 1991 when Mark Fowler (Todd Carty) revealed to his mum Pauline (Wendy Richard) and dad Arthur (Bill Treacher) that he contracted the sexually transmitted infection, as well as sexual abuse and domestic violence.

And Ross thinks the soap has "educated the public" through the hard-hitting storylines.

He said: "'EastEnders' has educated the public. It has passed on information to the public without people even realising.

"This happened when it came to topics like HIV, domestic violence and sexual abuse. You name it, 'EastEnders' has covered it.

"I'm incredibly proud of what 'EastEnders' has achieved."

Meanwhile, Ross has been presenting the BBC One game show, 'Bridge of Lies' - which sees contestants work out the truths and lies to a series of general knowledge questions across a bridge of stepping stones - since March 2022.

The afternoon show has become such a favourite with viewers that some fans are now stopping Ross in the street to talk about the programme, rather than 'EastEnders'.

He added to the publication: "When I'm at the supermarket, no one mentions 'EastEnders' or documentaries these days. It's 'Bridge of Lies'.

"The people at the checkout will talk to me about it.

"I do get some people mentioning Grant Mitchell, but not as much as they used to."