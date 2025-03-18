'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' star Cheryl Hole says the drag community will “never” let The Vivienne’s “light diminish”.

Cheryl Hole took part in series one of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with The Vivienne

The 31-year-old drag queen took part in the first series of the BBC Three show alongside the 32-year-old performer - who was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, on January 5 after a cardiac arrest after taking ketamine - back in October 2019, and she has insisted that her legacy will "live on forever".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the star - who now simply goes by the name Cheryl - said: "[The Vivienne's] legacy, her light, her love for drag, will live on forever, and we will never let that light diminish.

"We were so blessed to be part of this pioneering season of 'Drag Race'.

"So to create that path for so many new queens, kings and drag artists, is just an honour."

After winning the first UK version of the hit American reality show, The Vivienne - whose real name was James Lee Williams - battled it out to reign victorious once again in 'All Stars Seven', which was the debut season featuring previous winners of the show.

She did not make the top four - which left Cheryl, who finished fourth in the UK series, fuming.

The drag queen icon - whose real name is Luke Underwood-Bleach - said: "She held her own against seven other winners on 'All Stars Seven', and in my personal opinion, should have been in the top four fighting for the crown because she absolutely mopped the floor that entire season."

Cheryl has returned from the Flamingo Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, where she was in charge of getting behind-the-scenes gossip from the historic 1,000th show of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'.

The event - which has held its residency on the Vegas Strip since 2020 - is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the

‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise.

Those who appeared were the residency’s current cast members, including Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj and Morphine Love Dionwell.

Cheryl - who was in the Nevada city for 48 hours - said the opportunity to be a part of the special occasion was a "huge milestone" moment for her.

She added: "I am so lucky with this show 'Drag Race', that the amount of opportunities I've had as a queen and an artist to get to explore the world.

"So to be invited and have the opportunity to go cheer on the 'Drag Race' family at this momentous occasion, which is the 1,000th show, in a time where queer voices and shows and venues are shutting down, left, right and centre, to have 'Drag Race' as a staple on the Vegas Strip is just a huge milestone ...

"I am just always honoured whenever anybody wants to work with me."

To celebrate the 1,000th performance of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!', the milestone event was broadcast live on WOW Presents Plus on March 15, and it is now permanently available on the platform.