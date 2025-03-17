‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star The Vivienne died from a cardiac arrest after taking ketamine, the performer’s family has confirmed.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star The Vivienne died from a cardiac arrest after taking ketamine, the performer’s family has confirmed

The Vivienne, 32, whose real name was James Lee Williams, was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, on 5 January, an inquest in February heard.

Their manager and friend, Simon Jones, said on Instagram he and the entertainer’s family felt it was “important to say how James tragically died” after reports that the performer had suffered a cardiac arrest caused by ketamine.

Simon added: “We hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

He added James’ family hoped to work with mental health and addiction service Adferiad to “raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage”.

A postmortem found James’ cause of death was “unnatural”, a coroner was told in February, though no further details were given at the time.

The Vivienne’s body was identified to police by James’ father, Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Area coroner Victoria Davies adjourned the hearing for a full inquest in June.

James rose to fame after winning the first series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ in 2019.

They later competed in the seventh season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ in 2022 and finished third on ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2023.

James also starred in ‘The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood’ on BBC Three in 2020 and appeared on ‘Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer’ two years later.

Originally from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, James cited cross-dressing comic Paul O’Grady’s creation Lily Savage as their first exposure with drag.

They moved to Liverpool aged 16 to pursue a career as a makeup artist, first working on the beauty counter at Debenhams.

The nickname ‘The Vivienne’ came from their love of Vivienne Westwood’s clothing.

James had spoken openly about their struggles with drug addiction, saying: “It was party drugs – but I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party.”

They later sought treatment at The Armistead Centre in Liverpool.

James was set to go on tour in February, playing the Childcatcher in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.

Following news of their death, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry.

Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Patsy Palmer wrote on X: “What devastating news. Sleep easy beautiful soul. Thank you for being you.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ judge Michelle Visage described James’ death as “heartbreaking”.

The UK government is seeking expert advice after reports illegal ketamine use has surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 reported using the substance, which is controlled as a class B drug, according to the Home Office.

A full inquest into James’ death is scheduled for 30 June.