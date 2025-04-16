Russell T Davies has “no time” for criticisms ‘Doctor Who’ has become too “woke”.

Russell T Davies has ‘no time’ for criticisms ‘Doctor Who’ has become too ‘woke’

The showrunner, 61, made the remarks during a BBC Radio 2 special titled ‘Doctor Who: 20 Secrets from 20 Years’, during which he addressed the backlash some fans have expressed about themes of inclusion and representation in the long-running sci-fi series.

Dismissing such claims as the complaints of “online warriors”, Russell hit out: “Someone always brings up matters of diversity.

“And there are online warriors accusing us of diversity and wokeness and involving messages and issues. “And I have no time for this.

“I don’t have a second to bear. Because what you might call diversity I just call an open door.”

When asked at the event whether such themes are consciously embedded in the writing, Russell said: “I think it’s the only way to write.

“And I think it’s harder to write with that narrow window. That’s really the why. Why limit yourself, why breathe in the exhaust fumes, why be toxic? Come over here where the life and light and air and sound is.”

The debate around inclusivity in ‘Doctor Who’ has grown more prominent following the debut of 32-year-old Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, the Time Lord’s new companion.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Varada responded to criticism labelling the show as “Doctor Woke”, saying: “There’s been a couple of ‘Doctor Woke’ (references) or whatever.

“But I just think we’re doing the right thing if we’re getting comments like that.”

She added: “Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing.”

At the launch of the new season, Varada and Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, 32, discussed how the current run marks the first time the show has featured two non-white leads.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Ncuti said about the topic of wokery in the series: “It means... I guess progress, in terms of how we reflect the societies that we live in.

“That’s something incredible that media can do, and that’s what it’s doing. But it’s also exciting to look forward to a day when (having non-white leads) isn’t something huge.”

Varada echoed those sentiments in her Radio Times chat, saying: “(When) it’s not something that we have to talk about – and every single thing that we do that gets us a step closer to that day I think is amazing.”